Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Cfra Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

