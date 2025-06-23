LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) & Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Critical Analysis

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of LKQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of LKQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LKQ and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ $14.36 billion 0.67 $690.00 million $2.68 13.85 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $124.74 million 0.25 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Profitability

This table compares LKQ and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ 4.97% 14.66% 5.91% Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LKQ and Autozi Internet Technology (Global), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ 0 0 5 0 3.00 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00

LKQ currently has a consensus target price of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. Given LKQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LKQ is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Summary

LKQ beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, marine electronics, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

