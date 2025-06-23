Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $168.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

