McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covea Finance boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 337.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,596,000 after purchasing an additional 347,141 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

