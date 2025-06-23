Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 27,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.