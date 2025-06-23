Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MDT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.