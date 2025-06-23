MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

