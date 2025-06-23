Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.51 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

