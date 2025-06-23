Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.10 and a 200-day moving average of $623.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

