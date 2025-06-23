MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MKS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.