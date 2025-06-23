Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $406.04 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.72 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

