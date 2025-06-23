Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

MSI stock opened at $406.04 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.72 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

