M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18,471.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 701,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7%

MTB stock opened at $184.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $145.82 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

