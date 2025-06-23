Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,034 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.8%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

