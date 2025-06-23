Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,828,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

