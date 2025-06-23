Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,506 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $130.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

