Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

