Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.