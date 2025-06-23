Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,126,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

