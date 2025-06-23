Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,126,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of DLR stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.