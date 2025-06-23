Nilsine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,547 First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRPT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Down 0.5%

CRPT opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 3.27. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.