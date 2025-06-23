Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $313.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.