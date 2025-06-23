Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

