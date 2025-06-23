Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $376.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.67 and a 200 day moving average of $415.50. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

