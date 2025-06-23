Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $171.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $208.86. The firm has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

