Nilsine Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after acquiring an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,476,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,616,000 after acquiring an additional 625,429 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,161,000 after acquiring an additional 870,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.52.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $127.50 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.18, a PEG ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,008,567.50. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $1,823,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,297.96. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,966 shares of company stock worth $85,558,325 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

