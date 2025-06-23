Nilsine Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.5%

DOV stock opened at $174.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.13. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.