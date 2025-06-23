Nilsine Partners LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $173.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

