Nilsine Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9%

Danaher stock opened at $196.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.38. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

