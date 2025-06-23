Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $231.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

