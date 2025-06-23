Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
