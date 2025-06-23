Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.