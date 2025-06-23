Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,406,000 after acquiring an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,925,000 after acquiring an additional 222,713 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,620.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 185,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.83.

ESS stock opened at $284.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

