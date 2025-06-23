Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $14.83 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,288. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

