Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 16 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in ASML by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in ASML by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 58,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $720.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.04. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.