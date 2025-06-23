Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 75.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 220.0% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SW stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

