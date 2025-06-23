Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

