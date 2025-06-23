Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock opened at $262.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.11 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.76.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.7666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.