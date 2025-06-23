Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $124.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

