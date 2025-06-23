Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $157.34 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

