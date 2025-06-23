Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,021,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

