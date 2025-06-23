Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 15,307 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $206,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

