Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 179 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,895,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:UL opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

