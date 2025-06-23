Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Relx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Relx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Relx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Relx by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

