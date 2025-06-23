Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Relx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Relx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Relx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Relx by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.