Norway Savings Bank Has $2.51 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 71,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 125.5% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 102,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,118 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.7% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total value of $577,513.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,673.10. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

