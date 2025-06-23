Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $115.62 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

