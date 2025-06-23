NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

