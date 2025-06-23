NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

