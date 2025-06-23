Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 491,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

OXY opened at $45.68 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

