ORG Partners LLC Acquires 256 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 289,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.9% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

