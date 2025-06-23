ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 568 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:TD opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

