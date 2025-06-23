ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,799 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $210,372.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,707.68. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $74.74 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

